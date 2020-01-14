A BOOTS pharmacy in York is at risk of closure.

The company, which is set to close 200 stores across the country to cut costs, has confirmed to The Press that its branch in Clarence Street, near York Hospital, is under review but stressed that no decision had been made as yet.

A Boots UK spokesman said: “As a business with a large estate, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most, particularly in light of the challenging market conditions in the UK.

“In the York area, we can confirm we’re currently reviewing our store on Clarence Street but no plans have been finalised yet.”

He added that store colleagues had been made aware of the review and, in the event of closure, all would be offered jobs at nearby Boots stores where possible. Asked about the future of other Boots pharmacies in the York area and North Yorkshire, he said: “We closed a store in Selby during October last year, but otherwise have no comment to give.”

Boots said last May that it was considering store closures in an attempt to cut costs and confirmed in June that it was to shut 200, saying it was the "right thing to do”.

Managing director Sebastian James said trading conditions were tough on the High Street and Boots was not immune to the pressures.

He said the chain - which has its headquarters in Nottingham - had to take “some tough decisions” to transform the business and ensure future growth.

Analysts have argued that the chain has been slow to modernise, with a lack of investment in stores and high prices putting off shoppers.

The company said last year that local pharmacy stores, where there was another store nearby, would be most affected by the closures, and there would be little impact on staff, with the overwhelming majority redeployed to nearby shops.

It also said most people would still be within a 10-minute drive of a Boots.

If the Clarence Street Boots were to close, customers could still go to three other city centre stores, in Coney Street, the Coppergate Centre and Kings Square, and other stores include ones in East Parade and Clifton.