A HOSTEL resident threatened to firebomb the building when he was told to leave for breaking its rules, York magistrates heard.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said staff at the Peaseholme Centre for the Homeless in Fishergate, York, initially gave Stefan Peter Robertshaw a week to leave.

But he reacted so violently to the eviction notice they changed it to leaving immediately.

Robertshaw threatened to smash the hostel windows and added: "Tonight there could be a fire bomb," said Mr Butterworth.

Robertshaw, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to making criminal damage threats but denied making the fire bomb threat.

He told police he had little memory of the incident.

The prosecution said he didn't have the material to actually make a firebomb.

Robertshaw was given a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £90 statutory surcharge.

For him, duty solicitor Arlegh Davies said he was very upset at having to leave the hostel where he had been getting help. He had been homeless for some years before getting a place there.

He had an emotional personality disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder.

Robertshaw told a probation officer he would have to sleep in a doorway as he had no home.

The officer said Robertshaw had issues with alcohol and cannabis and needed to re-establish contact with the community psychiatric team.