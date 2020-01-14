A MUCH-loved city centre landmark is marking its 20th birthday today, January 14 - and has invited residents to join in with the celebrations.
City Screen's three-screen cinema took over the refurbished former Evening Press and Yorkshire Herald offices alongside the river Ouse 20 years ago.
The site had lain empty since The Press moved its operations to Walmgate in 1989.
One of the first films shown at the venue was Buena Vista Social Club, the 1999 documentary about the music of Cuba.
General manager Tony Clarke has worked at the venue since it opened in 2000.
He said the development has been of huge benefit to York. "It is a part of the regeneration of the city centre in terms of opening up the river and what's happening culturally in the city centre. It is a place where people come to meet socially and for business."
The building renovation retained the historic Yorkshire Herald sign.