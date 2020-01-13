PLANS to provide more modern, high-quality care beds for older residents in York as part of the council’s Older Persons’ Accommodation Programme are moving forward.

The council is being asked to approve land transactions and lease agreements to enable the company, Yorkare Homes Limited, to redevelop Haxby Hall.

When complete, this will help meet the need for good quality care in high-quality care homes across the city.

A spokesman for the City of York Council said plans to extend and improve the accommodation at Haxby Hall will ensure uninterrupted care for the residents.

Under the plans, residents will be able to stay in the home whilst work progresses on the site. It will also ensure continued employment for the staff by transferring their employment from the council to the operator.

To deliver this higher quality of care and ensure minimal disruption to residents, two neighbouring properties have been acquired to provide access to the rear of the site. The council’s Executive is being asked to agree to a long lease for the site, for which Yorkare will pay the council £450,000.

Carol Runciman, executive member for adult social care and health, said:

“The Older Persons’ Accommodation Programme is an excellent opportunity to replace outdated care homes for older people here in York and deliver new modern housing options. These will improve the city’s capacity to support older people remain as independent as possible and meet their care needs.