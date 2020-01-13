TWO salons in Malton have teamed up to support a local hospice with a cash boost.
Goody's Hair and Beauty Salon, along with The Academy Hair and Beauty in Malton, came together to raise £250 for Saint Catherine's Hospice.
The staff and students from the Academy, with director and salon owner, Lindsay Burr MBE, held a Christmas hamper raffle to raise the funds.
Nicky Grunwell, Ryedale area fundraiser, said: "We would like to thank Lindsay and the team for their wonderful donation, which will go towards patient care.
"They have raised funds for Saint Catherine’s for many years now and their continued support is very much appreciated."
Saint Catherine’s provides a number of services locally in Ryedale, such as community nurse specialists, care homes support, bereavement support and an out-of-hours telephone service.
Patients can also access clinics, wellbeing services and in-patient care at the main hospice site located in Scarborough.
To find out more about services at Saint Catherine’s, visit: www.saintcatherines.org.uk or call 01723 351421.