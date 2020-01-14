Panto star Suzy Cooper talks about her cancer scare, turning vegan and life outside the Theatre Royal institution with MAXINE GORDON

THEY say a week is a long time in politics – what about pantomime?

In the past few days, York’s much-loved Theatre Royal pantomime has been the talk of the town over fears this could be the last year of legendary dame Berwick Kaler’s long-running show.

Berwick – who last year hung up his wigs and frocks after a 40-year run – has written and directed the current production, Sleeping Beauty, for the theatre with his usual “gang” – actors David Leonard, Martin Barrass, AJ Powell and principal girl Suzy Cooper.

But speculation is rife the theatre will take a new direction for the next festive show. Theatre bosses say they will make an announcement in February.

When we meet in her dressing room – a surprisingly messy and rundown affair in contrast to the theatre’s glitzy and modern public space – Suzy is fretting that this might be her last year in the panto – alongside the rest of the gang.

Suzy, who first joined the panto 27 years ago, said: “It’s hard to go out there singing and dancing knowing the carpet is being pulled from underneath you.”

But Suzy accepts it is the theatre's prerogative to choose its own path. "I love that theatre and I feel like I'm coming home every year. There's a bond, and I'd do anything for that place. I am so grateful to the theatre for all these years."

However, being an actor is hard – and Suzy admits she has no work lined up when the run of Sleeping Beauty ends on January 25.

“I am a worrier and being a self-employed person takes its toll. I don’t have any work coming up, I don’t know where the next pay cheque is coming from to pay my mortgage.”

Suzy practises yoga and found this helps “get out of my head and into my body”.

She is a qualified yoga teacher and has recently trained in Thai yoga massage – and now runs her own business offering one-to-one sessions with clients in London, where she lives with her husband, composer Christopher Madin, and their 11-year-old son Louis.