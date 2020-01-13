POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in which a glass was thrown at another man, causing serious injury, outside a Tesco Express store in York.
North Yorkshire Police said that the incident happened 9pm and 9.30pm in Low Ousegate, York, on December 17, and
involved a group of men walking down Low Ousegate and appearing to talk to a woman.
Following an altercation, a man threw a pint glass at another man, who was subsequently taken to York Hospital with a cut to his chin, leaving him requiring stitches.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Liam Taylor or email liam.taylor@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
