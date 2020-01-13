YORK confectioner Nestlé is launching a new version of its biggest brand, KitKat.

The company says KitKat Gold is a 'delectable combination of trademark crispy wafer on a smooth milk chocolate base, topped with creamy white chocolate that has sweet caramel notes.'

"A version of KitKat Gold was introduced in Australia in 2018 as a limited edition, and proved so popular that it was soon added to the permanent range," said a spokeswoman.

"KitKat Gold uses UTZ-certified cocoa beans sourced as part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. It has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

"It will be launched in Co-operative and Nisa stores as an exclusive on February 3, before rolling out to most major retailers from March 31.

Marketing director Alex Gonnella said:"I am certain KitKat Gold is going to be just as big a hit on these shores as it has been down under, especially if the reaction at Nestlé HQ is anything to go by!

"What’s more, it’s just one of the exciting plans we have for KitKat and our confectionery portfolio in general in 2020."

KitKats were invented in York in 1935 and 17 billion are now eaten globally every year.