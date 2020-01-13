STUDENTS at a college in York got to meet a government minister on a recent visit to the city.

York College hosted a visit from Education Minister, Michelle Donelan who was interested to hear how the new T Level qualifications for construction, digital and education routes are being developed at the College ready for delivery this coming September.

The two-year T Level qualifications follow GCSEs and are equivalent to three A-levels, they combine classroom theory, practical learning and a significant industry placement to ensure students have real experience of the workplace.

The Minister also toured the new facilities, funded as part of the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology, and spoke with students studying qualifications developed in collaboration with employers, and met with business partners from ViSR, Skipton Building Society and Taylors of Harrogate.

Lee Probert, chief executive and principal of York College was delighted to show the Minister the progress being made at York College as one of the first Colleges in England to offer the new T Level qualifications and the new facilities funded as part of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology

He said: “We’re delighted that the Minister has chosen to visit York College so early into the new parliamentary session. Our work is at the cutting edge of technical and vocational education and skills development. In recent years we have been working closely with our peers nationally and the Department for Education on the new T Level qualifications and it was great to share our experience with Ms Donelan today. One of the key things for policy makers to get right is ensuring that the right progression pathways exist so that individuals can access the skills and qualifications they need to flourish.

“We’re also leading the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology with universities, colleges and employers from across the patch. I was pleased that Ms Donelan took the time to meet with our employer partners who are helping us shape the curriculum and ensure we deliver the skills employers need.”

Michelle Donelan said: “It was fantastic to visit York College and see first-hand all the hard work that is being done to prepare for the first of our pioneering new T Levels to be taught here from this September.

“T Levels have been co-created with employers so that young people will gain the knowledge and skills they need to get a good job, or go on to further study or training, and so that they provide industry with the workforce they need in the future. The college’s partnerships with local employers and universities, through the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology, will also help more people across the region to gain the technical skills they need to thrive in rewarding careers.

“It is a really exciting time and it was great to hear from staff and students just how much passion and enthusiasm there is for the work happening here. I look forward to hearing how the college is progressing.”