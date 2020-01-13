A 19-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a car in East Yorkshire at the weekend.
Humberside Police said it happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday on Queensgate in Bridlington, near to the junction with Byass Avenue, and involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Vauxhall Corsa.
A spokesperson for the force commented: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered what are thought to be life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
“Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man, who was riding the bike at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Humberside Police is asking anyone that witnessed the collision to call 101. Quote log 387 of 11/01/20.
