AMID a growing furore over the future of York Theatre Royal's traditional Christmas panto, the theatre's boss has reportedly told a fan that a pantomime WILL be staged again next Christmas.

A fan upset at claims that the current panto's stars have been axed has posted a response she said she had received from the theatre's executive director Tom Bird, in which he said: "We're going to keep doing a pantomime - we're going to do a very special one - and we'll announce details of that in early February.

"I'm not going to say more until we make that announcement but obviously every decision we make is taken with the idea of making sure the theatre thrives well into the future."

Asked today if the comment was genuine, a theatre spokesman said he was 'not in a position to confirm anything' in the view of a statement that Mr Bird would be giving later today.

Almost 1,350 panto fans have signed a petition 'to stop the Theatre Royal axing the Pantomime with this cast,' and fans have taken to social media to tell how upset they are that stars such as David Leonard, Martin Barrass and Suzy Cooper have reportedly been axed.

Fans have told how they were left in tears after emotional announcements were reportedly made on stage during weekend shows by Martin.

One fan posted on the York Pantomime (Berwick Kaler) Appreciation Society’s Facebook page: “Woke up this morning and literally burst into tears today coz of the news. I just wanted to thank the cast for bringing so much happiness into my life.”

Another posted: ”Right babbies, we need a co-ordinated campaign. We need to organise protests, letters, emails ...even sit ins!”

A third fan said they wanted to 'set up some sort of trust and raise funds from early ticket sales, patrons, & donations to simply take the same cast and put the show on elsewhere.'

Another panto goer posted: "We took our three grandkiddies to the panto at 4.30pm today.It was the youngest one's first panto and she was enthralled from start to finish. It was a great show with the cast putting heart and soul into it all as always.

"It came as a shock at the end when Martin announced they weren't wanted any more by the theatre. At first every one thought he was joking. In the last song Martin, Suzy, AJ and David were all holding back tears. The panto has brought so much joy to people over the years and the cast, especially the regulars, feel like extended family. Our thanks go to them all for providing so many smiles over the years."

One fan mooted the idea of a sit-in on the final night, saying some seats were still available online. "Let’s turn up for the cast and our panto family! Would be great to see it sold out. Also then we can sit in our seats and refuse to move until they change their minds."