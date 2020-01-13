I applaud your correspondent who says that in addition to a crackdown on bad landlords there should also be action against bad tenants (Letters, January 8).

He or she refers to anti-social behaviour. To that I would add tenants who breach their tenancy, who fail to pay the agreed rent, who run up unpaid bills, who trash the property they occupy, who steal the fixtures and fittings, who make false allegations of harassment and who generally abuse the legal system to take as much as they can for nothing before eventually walking away, leaving the landlord with legal bills and financial losses.