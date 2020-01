A CAR caught fire in a Ryedale town last night (January 12).

Fire crews were called to reports of a car on fire on Commercial Street in Malton at around 9.30pm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car's engine compartment suffered 100 per cent damage.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put out the flames.

The cause believed to be an electrical fault, the fire service added.