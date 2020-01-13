TRAFFIC lights on a main road in York were destroyed early this morning (January 13) when a Range Rover crashed into them.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following the collision on Hull Road, at the junction with Osbaldwick Link Road.
A spokeswoman for the force said they were contacted at 3am on Monday to a report of a single vehicle collision on Hull Road.
She explained: "A dark coloured Range Rover sport had collided with the traffic lights near to B&Q and the driver had left the scene.
"A search was undertaken and the driver was later located nearby and taken to York Hospital as a precaution.
"A 30-year-old man from York was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and from failing to stop at the scene of an incident.
"He currently remains in police custody."
A witness said a police helicopter was hovering over the area and the police dogs unit was involved.
The road was blocked between the scene of the crash and the BP garage on Hull Road.
