POLICE recovered the body of a man on a North Yorkshire beach.

North Yorkshire Police were called just after 10am yesterday to reports of a body on some rocks on the beach at Whitby.

A man’s body was recovered from the scene and work is ongoing to confirm his identity and trace his next of kin.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to his death. At this stage it is being treated as unexplained pending results of a post mortem and further enquiries.

The reference number for this is incident is 12200005829.