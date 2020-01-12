THE world of darts’ latest Icon has joined the Icon of Darts line up at in North Yorkshire.
History maker, Fallon Sherrock, will take on darts legends Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld at Scarborough Spa on Friday May 8 this year.
Rachel Nicholson, Scarborough Spa’s venue manager said: “Fallon’s historic sporting moment was celebrated around the globe.
"We are delighted that she will be taking on such legends like The Power and RVB here at The Spa."
Fallon recently became the first woman to win a game at the PDC World Championships when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by stunning world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.
Tickets are on sale now from Scarborough Spa’s website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk and box office 01723 821888.