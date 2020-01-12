YORK Knavesmire Harriers hosted the 38th edition of the Brass Monkey Half Marathon yesterday, with a new incentive of keeping the event sustainable.

The event welcomed 1700 participants, who braved the tough weather conditions, to York racecourse, where the race began and finished.

Running groups from around the country travel to take part in the 13.1 mile race.

Winning the Men’s Open category this year, in a time of 01:07:35, was Richard Stat of North Derbyshire RC.

The first female across the line in the Open category was Lorna Young, running for Leeds City in 01:18:32.

A total of 1481 runners completed the half marathon.

Members of the Knavesmire Harriers acted as Marshalls, with around 230 helping to organise the event and ensure it ran efficiently.

The family and friends of runners were given access to the Ebor Suite of the racecourse, where there was food and refreshments available.

One of the group’s aims of this year’s race was to “go green,” by limiting and single-use plastic used in the race, using zero-emission support vehicles and promote recycling.

Chris Harrison, press team leader for the event, said: “We continue to remain mindful of how we employ single-use plastics as we search for alternatives.

“With the introduction of zero emission support vehicles we can say that our vision matched by our core providers and will continue to progress.

“We have built on links with the local community with our catering teams fresh produce supplied by independent grocers.”

Each racer received a multi-use water bottle upon arrival at the finish line.

Further information on the York Knavesmire Harriers can be found at: https://www.yorkknavesmireharriers.co.uk/brass-monkey/