NORTH York Moors National Park Authority is calling on farmers and land managers to assist in the creation of a brand new land management scheme.
The scheme, delivered by the Authority alongside Defra, will deliver positive outcomes for both the environment and those whose livelihoods depend on the sustainable management of the land.
Defra aims to create a new Environmental Land Management scheme (ELMs) that would deliver flexible long-term environmental objectives over the next 25 years.
These objectives may involve thriving plants and wildlife, clean air as well as mitigation/adaptation to climate change.
To support the development of this new scheme, staff from the Authority are urging farmers and land managers within the National Park to have their say through the completion of a questionnaire.
Rebecca Thompson, future farming policy officer for the National Park said: "We do not underestimate the need to develop a plan that benefits both land managers as well as the environment and so it is vital that farmers come forward.
"At such a critical time for the environment it is vital that we all play our part towards a sustainable future."
Those who wish to take part should contact Rebecca by emailing: r.thompson@northyorkmoors.org.uk