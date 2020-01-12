LATEST figures from the HomeLet Rental Index indicate that the rental sector is set to see the sustained growth of rental values continue into the new decade.
The data collected shows that the average rent in Yorkshire & Humberside is now £655.
This is a five per cent increase on the same time last year.
Commenting on the data, chief executive of HomeLet, Martin Totty, said: "It’s been an interesting year for the property market as a whole.
"So long as the balance between supply and demand remains, it would be reasonable to predict a further period of solid rental price growth throughout 2020."
The trends reported within the HomeLet Rental Index are brand-new tenancies, which were arranged in the most recent period, providing an in-depth insight into the lettings market.
HomeLet is part of the Barbon Insurance Group and is the UK’s largest supplier of tenant referencing.