PUPILS from a North Yorkshire school enjoyed taking part in one of the largest choirs in the world earlier this week.
The children, who attend Elvington Primary School, attended the Young Voices Choir in Sheffield on Wednesday.
The event, held in Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena, hosts up to 5000 children.
Throughout the afternoon, the children rehearsed with the conductor and band.
They also performed alongside stars including Tony Handley, Ruti Olajugbagbe and the dance group, Urban Strides.
In the evening, the 50 pupils from Key Stage Two performed a range of different songs and medleys to a large crowd including parents and carers.