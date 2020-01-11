A FREE music night returns to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) next week with performance from a multi-award winning singer songwriter.

This year's Busking-in-the-Bar event will feature Jess Gardham.

The York based singer-songwriter has toured UK, Europe, US and Canada, supported the likes of KT Tunstall, Paul Carrack and Martin Simpson and has played at festivals across the UK, including PAC's Platform Festival.

PAC’s director Janet Farmer, said: “We were fortunate enough to have Jess Gardham open Platform Festival 2019 and she was sensational.

"We are delighted that Jess will play our first Busking-in-the-Bar event of 2020."

Busking-in-the-Bar is an opportunity for everyone to experience some free live music, from established and emerging local talent.

The event will take place on Friday January 17. The bar opens at 7pm, with the music starting from 8pm.

For more details call the Box Office on 01759 301 547 or visit: www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

If you would like to play at a future event or have a suggestion of whom PAC should book then email: info@pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk