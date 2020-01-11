YORK City Knights have revealed in a club statement that they will make a decision as to whether first fixture will go ahead in the new stadium.

The club are due to play their first fixture in the LNER Community stadium against Bradford Bulls on February 9.

However the statement from the club revealed there could be doubts over this.

It said: “York City Knights will monitor and ask questions of Greenwich Leisure Ltd ( GLL) and our council landlords over the next 72 hours and make a decision on the Betfred Championship Round 2 fixture against Bradford Bulls based on the quality of information received.

“As a club, we feel fans and partners need clarity this close to a fixture and we need to begin the logistics of marketing, hospitality, travel, parking and much more.

“Be assured that this decision will be undertaken for the benefit of all our passionate fans, supportive partners and our excellent coaching and playing staff.”

The club stated that the game would be played at their current home, Bootham Crescent, if the new stadium is not open in time.

It was revealed on Twitter by York City commercial manager, Chris Pegg, that a test event at the stadium had been cancelled.

He said: “The hospitality/meal test event that was mentioned at the fan's forum won't be going ahead as planned.

“Was looking to invite 80+ current/prospective sponsors and hold a fan competition too but just not ready it seems”