A YORK woman plans to shave her head later this month to raise funds which will be donated to three charities, as well as supporting children with hair loss.
Karen Standlick, who will be shaving her head, will donate the money she raises to the Little Princess Trust, Children with Cancer and Urchins Hedgehog Rescue charities.
She said: "For a long time I have literally just tied my hair up into a bun, sometimes I don't even brush it.
"My sister suggested shaving my head for charity to have a good reason for doing it, rather than my hair just getting in the way.
Karen will also donate the hair which is removed to the Little Princess Trust, who provide free real-hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.
She added: "I would love to make a child feel a little better if my hair can be used to provide a wig."
Karen hopes to raise £300 for the charities, which will be evenly split into thirds when donated.
The head shave will take place on January 25.