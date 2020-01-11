FANS of the annual York Theatre Royal Christmas panotmime have set up a petition due to fears that this may be its last season.
The petition was set up after panto baddie, David Leonard, had a discussion with an audience member after one of the shows.
The actor echoed fears expressed by fellow cast member Suzy Cooper exclusively in The Press on Thursday that this might be the panto's last season.
Dave Helsdon, who set up the petition and has attended the pantomime for around 20 years, said: "After the news that the panto may be axed, David spoke with a member of the audience last night.
"He advised that the best action for the fans to take at the moment would be to set up a petition.
"I’d like to use this platform to show the cast and crew of the best panto in the world how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication over the last 40 years."
Tom Bird, executive director of the theatre, said the theatre would be revealing details of the next festive show at the beginning of February.
