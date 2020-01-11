EXTINCTION Rebellion York is inviting the people of the city to mourn the loss of human, animal and plant life on the front line of the climate crisis.

The fires and flood solidarity vigil will be held in St Helen's Square from 5.30pm today.

The vigil is being held to show support for those affected by the ongoing bushfires in Australia and the flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia.

To date, the bushfires in Australia have resulted in the loss of 23 human lives, while the loss of wildlife is estimated to be over one billion.

Jakarta has been hit by its worst flooding since 2007, causing a human death toll of over 60 and displacing a further 175,000 people.

Between December 31 and January 1, Indonesia’s capital experienced 377mm of rain in 24 hours - its heaviest rainfall since records began in 1886.

The vigil aims to to make demands towards governments to do more to mitigate the climate crisis.

The event will include speeches from members of XR York about the situations in Australia and Jakarta and why governments around the world need to act now on the climate crisis.

There will also be a slow march to mourn the tragic loss of life, for which people are invited to bring candles.