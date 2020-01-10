SUPPORTERS will be able to book one of the 400 parking spaces at the 8,000-seat new Community Stadium in advance of matches - according to City of York Council.

Fans warned the low level of parking at the venue "sounds like a recipe for chaos" during a meeting this week.

Green councillor Andy D'Agorne has responded to concerns over the issue - saying there will also be dedicated shuttle buses from the train station and the city centre to take supporters to and from matches.

Cllr D'Agorne said: “A travel plan has been created which will offer a variety of ways for people to travel to the Community Stadium.

“It enjoys very good bus connections via the Monks Cross park and ride from the city centre, and services 12 and 20 from other parts of York, including many residential areas such as Huntington, Haxby and Wigginton in addition to the special matchday shuttle services from the station.

"For home fans, the stadium is also within walking or cycling distance from many residential areas.

"There is also plenty of bike parking with site-wide CCTV for cyclists.

“We will be speaking with fans in the coming weeks as we move closer to opening to promote the wide range of options so everyone can get to the stadium easily.

"Comprehensive information about travel to and from the stadium will be available on the i-travel York website, with a link from both the stadium and the council’s websites.”

