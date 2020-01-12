A YORKSHIRE baker has reached its £100,000 fundraising milestone set for the last 10 years, after a recent donation to Kidney Research UK.
Thomas the Baker, which has 30 stores across Yorkshire and the North East, has set about raising money for its ‘charity of the year’ for the last decade.
This year’s £11,000 donation to Kidney Research UK was handed over by the baker’s quality assurance manager, Chris Chapman.
Chris has a personal link to the charity, having received a kidney transplant back in 2009.
He said: “It was a pleasure to be able to go and take this cheque to Kidney Research UK.
“Thank you to everyone who helped contribute to the donation – the work it will help fund is so important.”
In total, the firm has handed over more than £100,000 to charities over the last 10 years, including the Alzheimer’s Society, Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation, Help for Heroes, Macmillan Cancer Support, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
For more information about Thomas the Baker, visit: www.thomasthebaker.co.uk