A GP has hit out at a company for creating gin and tonic-flavoured yoghurts - saying the desserts are "counterproductive to public health".

Dr Nigel Wells criticised Müller for it's gin and tonic-inspired range - saying on Twitter: "Have we not got enough issues with alcohol related health problems?"

The yoghurts were launched last year and contain 0.5% gin.

Dr Wells, who works in Selby, said: “Given the problems we have with alcohol as a society – which is very visible in our GP practices and A&E departments – the creation of alcohol inspired yoghurts seems unnecessary and counterproductive to public health.

“I welcome public discussion and debate around our use of alcohol, which clearly can be enjoyed sensibly, but in light of the Dry January campaign and the health benefits it brings I question whether this product is really necessary.”

He also questioned whether it was appropriate to advertise the product on morning television.

But a spokesperson for Müller said: "Müllerlight Gin & Tonic Inspired yoghurt is fat free, high in protein and contains 0% added sugar.

"It can be enjoyed regularly as part of a healthy balanced diet. We know from feedback from our consumers that they are enjoying it.”

The number of people going to hospital because of alcohol problems in York is already above the national average and rising, City of York Council heard last year.

Dr Wells has previously spoken out about the impact of alcohol on residents, communities, healthcare staff and the NHS.

A report into substance misuse said drinking is also putting pressure on police in York, with more than 4,500 crimes recorded in 2018 related to alcohol.

The latest figures from Public Health England show that in York there were 724 alcohol-driven hospital admissions per 100,000 people - nearly 100 more than the national average.

And the number of under 18s taken to hospital for problems caused by alcohol was also higher than the national average - according to the most recent data available for 2018.

In October a councillor told health bosses alcohol and drug abuse has led to a “public health crisis” in the city.