PLANS to upgrade the Clifton Moor roundabout on the outer ring road have been backed by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

At a meeting Cllr Andrew Waller pointed out that although it is a road project – it will allow the city to pursue its green ambitions.

Phase 3 will deliver improvements to the roundabout at Clifton Moor, including widening the A1237 westbound approach to three lanes, widening the ring road exits to two lanes, creating an underpass on the eastbound exit and creating a fourth junction off the roundabout to access land west of Wigginton Road that is earmarked for housing.

The total project will cost £44.216 million, coming from the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund – with Phase 3 costing £7.174 million.

It is hoped the works will divert traffic from smaller roads, and reduce journey times by approximately 20 per cent by 2021.

The plans originally included a three arm roundabout improvement, but the updated scheme includes a fourth arm at Clifton Moor.

This change increased the cost of the scheme by £5 million.

The estimated Combined Authority funding required for Phase 3 is £2.174 million.

Councillor Andrew Waller from City of York Council said although it was a road improvement project, it would still help York’s green credentials.

He said: “It includes features that will enhance sustainable transport. The works will give us the opportunity to dedicate areas within the ring road as bus routes or cycle routes.

“It is not just a case of us building more roads.”

Work is expected to start in April and be completed by May 2021.