PART of the River Ouse will be used to help deliver infrastructure and materials to the Guildhall restoration works which are well underway.
The £20 million renovation - carried out by City of York Council and local sub-contractors VINCI Construction UK - will turn the historic site into office space and conference rooms.
Barges will deliver all the steelwork for the construction and the precast concrete floor slabs that would be impossible to deliver by road to the city centre location.
The initial deliveries will install the pontoons and begin the erection of the onsite tower crane, enabling regular deliveries to take place from the River. Shortly after, barges will then remove the demolition spoil to a waste re-processing facility in Goole, taking more skip lorries off the city’s road network.