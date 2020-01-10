WORK has completed on a multi-million pound relocation for a car retailer in York.

The new site, in Great North Way, will house Ray Chapman Motors with improved facilities for customers. These include a lounge area and large panoramic glass walls enabling customers to see activity in the new workshops.

The York-based retailer is also expanding, with a larger showroom, a greater display of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models on the forecourt and more customer parking.

Ray Chapman Motors will also be offering a personal service, with two technicians working on each car to reduce waiting times, and liaising with the customer about the work.

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal, said: “We’re pleased to have opened the doors to our new York showroom, not least because this impressive development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences and efficiency. This investment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas. After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models this year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom.”