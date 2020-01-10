HIGHWAYS bosses are hoping to tackle the number of cycle accidents at a York junction by widening a cycle lane and reducing the number of vehicle approach lanes from two to one.
A letter sent out to residents by City of York Council says it is going to carry out maintenance works on Tower Street and Fawcett Street for three nights from January 27, weather permitting.
It says the work will include changes to existing road markings by widening the existing cycle lane to the south of Clifford's Tower by reducing the approach lanes to a single lane.
A new buffer strip will also be introduced on the road to help protect cyclists.
"These changes are designed to help reduce the number of cycle accidents at the junction of Tower Street and the gyratory by reducing the approach lanes to the south of Clifford's Tower to a single lane," said the letter by senior engineer Murtaza Khaliq.
It said temporary road closures would be needed while works were taking place, with clearly signed diversion routes set out for through traffic, adding that there was likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public but the contractor would try to keep it to a minimum.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment