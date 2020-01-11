A MAN who subjected a vulnerable woman to months of violent and psychological abuse has died in prison, it has been confirmed.

The Ministry of Justice said that Keith Andrew Turner, 49, who was jailed for three years and nine months in March 2019, after he subjected a vulnerable woman to months of violent and psychological abuse, died in custody at Humber Prison Wolds, in Everthorpe, East Yorkshire, on Thursday.

A statement said: “HMP Humber prisoner Keith Turner died in custody on January 9, 2020. As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

The Press reported last year how Turner, formerly of Acomb, who was also ordered to pay his victim £10,000 compensation, had abused a 30-year-old York woman between December 2015 and July 2017.

It included Turner kicking and being violent towards the woman.

When she finally found the courage to go to the police, Turner made her give evidence at his trial for eight hours before changing his plea to guilty.

At the time, the victim Karen (not her real name) told The Press Turner had taken advantage of her low self-esteem to groom her, and she had only managed to escape after seeking help.

She said: “I secretly contacted the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) and they made a plan to help me escape. With very little notice I gathered what I could and fled to my parents’ house.”

It was the second time Turner was locked-up for abusive behaviour towards his partners, having previously been jailed in 2012. In March last year Donna Clark, hub manager for IDAS, praised the bravery of the women and urged anyone in a similar situation to seek help.