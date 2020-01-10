MARIE Curie is launching a new trek and is encouraging people across North Yorkshire to take part to help them fulfil their New Year’s resolution.

Whether your goal is to get fit, lose weight, meet new people or do something adventurous for charity in 2020, Marie Curie is offering everyone a challenge to help you meet your goals.

The 10.5-mile trek along the stunning coastline of North Yorkshire is now open for registrations and will take place on September 5 this year from 8am until 6pm. The registration fee is £30 and there is a minimum £200 sponsorship target.

The trek covers the picturesque coastline with stunning views of the North Sea and North Yorkshire countryside. It starts at Ravenscar, passes the beautiful hamlet of Robin Hoods Bay and finishes with the 199 steps of Whitby Abbey.

Marie Curie community fundraiser Emma Williams said: “New Year’s resolutions often fall by the wayside before January is over, but Marie Curie’s new trek will help you stick to and achieve your aims for 2020. Whether you want to improve your fitness, have fun, get outdoors or meet like-minded people, the trek promises to offer all of that against a backdrop of stunning scenery. So why not take up a challenge, fulfil your ambitions and help raise vital valuable funds for Marie Curie Nurses, who provide free care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes.”

Walkers who tackle this challenge will be helping more people living with a terminal illness to get the care and support they need.

To sign up to the trek, call Emma on 01904 755260, email emma.williams@mariecurie.org.uk or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk