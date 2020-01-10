YORK is the best place to take your driving test in Yorkshire and the Humber, according to new analysis.
The insurance comparison website Confused.com said that an average of 53 per cent of learners in York walked away from their test with a pass.
It said Middlesbrough was next with 52 per cent passing, and Barnsley was the third best place with a 51 per cent pass rate.
The firm's data also shows that this is one of the easiest months to take a driving test across the country.
On average, 46.8 per cent of drivers have walked away with a pass in January, the figure topped only by 47.2 per cent in August and 47 per cent in April.
A spokesperson said avoiding the morning rush could also be the key to a pass. "Between 7am and 8am proved to be particularly tricky, with only 47.3 per cent of learners passing during this time," they said.
"Between 9am and 10am proved to be the prime time for learner drivers, with an impressive pass rate of 51.3 per cent." However, they said taking the test over lunchtime looked a bad idea, with only 46.7 per cent of learners passing between 12pm and 1pm.