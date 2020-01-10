A POPULAR York restaurant has now closed for a major refurbishment.

Lucia Wine Bar & Grill is undergoing a revamp, costing half a million pounds, with plans to re-open with a fresh new look on February 13 to toast its 11th anniversary.

The independent restaurant's sister venue Cut & Craft, in St Sampson's Square is still open.

Owners Oscar Akgul and his business partner Osman Dogan are planning an entire new look.

They employ about 100 in the city and also have Lucia restaurants in Beverley and Harrogate. Oscar previously told The Press they were very grateful to their long-standing customers.

Lucia Wine Bar & Grill launched in York almost 11 years ago, with a fresh offering of home-made tapas, cocktails and al fresco dining.