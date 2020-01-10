YORK Theatre Royal says an hilarious new comedy will have audiences rolling with laughter next month - 'from here to the French countryside.'

The Three Musketeers: A Comedy Adventure will be on the theatre's main stage on February 7 and 8.

A spokesman said it was from Le Navet Bete, award-winning creators of smash hit shows Dracula: The Bloody Truth and Dick Tracy.

"It invites you to join hot-headed D’Artagnan who, armed only with a baguette and a questionable steed, travels to Paris full of childish excitement and misplaced bravado to become a Musketeer," he said.

"Will things go to plan? It’s unlikely. With four actors and over 30 characters this will be their most hilariously chaotic adventure yet.

"This show is set to be the company’s biggest and most riotous to date.

"This is the sixth time Le Navet Bete have worked with comedy director John Nicholson, who is co-artistic director of Peepolykus and regularly writes comedy for TV and radio.

"This time they’ve collaborated on a comedy version of Alexander Dumas’ classic tale turning it on its head – expect all the main characters from the book in ways wouldn’t expect to see them."