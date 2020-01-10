GRASS cutting has been made easy at a village cricket club in the Selby district, following £3,000 funding for a new mower.
The funding given to Thorpe Willoughby Cricket Club, from the Southern area Community Engagement Forum, helped the club replace its broken mower last year.
Club chairman Dennis Powell explained: “The Forum wanted to support us as we’ve been working extensively to provide sporting opportunities for young people in the area.
“This commitment has seen us running a junior under 13s cricket side and the ECB All Stars Cricket programme, which have both proved very popular.
“Buying the mower was a major financial decision for us as a club but the new machine has done a fantastic job this season of improving the quality of our outfield, letting us easily spread top soil and grass seed where it is needed.”
Southern CEF chairman, and Selby district councillor Mike Jordan, added: “This cricket club is a popular community asset, enjoyed by old and young alike. The Southern CEF is very happy to have been able to support it in this way.”
The Southern CEF covers parishes of Balne; Beal; Burn; Camblesforth; Carlton; Chapel Haddlesey; Cridling Stubbs; Drax; Eggborough; Gateforth; Heck; Hambleton; Hensall; Hirst Courtney; Kellington; Kirk Smeaton; Little Smeaton; Long Drax; Newland; Temple Hirst; Thorpe Willoughby; Stapleton; Walden Stubbs; West Haddlesey; Whitley; and Womersley.