YORK Mansion House has opened its doors for a series of new innovative and immersive tours - allowing a behind-the-scenes look at conservation secrets that lie behind the grand facade.

As the house closes for its annual month of conservation work, visitors are invited to see the "creativity, skill, and dedication" that goes into maintaining the grandeur of the iconic building. From silver cleaning and painting restoration to curating the vast civic collection, people can explore modern and historic methods of conservation, and learn how to look after precious collections.