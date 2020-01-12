YORK Mansion House has opened its doors for a series of new innovative and immersive tours - allowing a behind-the-scenes look at conservation secrets that lie behind the grand facade.
As the house closes for its annual month of conservation work, visitors are invited to see the "creativity, skill, and dedication" that goes into maintaining the grandeur of the iconic building. From silver cleaning and painting restoration to curating the vast civic collection, people can explore modern and historic methods of conservation, and learn how to look after precious collections.
The tours will be open during the ongoing conservation work being undertaken, both internal and external, to help ready the house for the year ahead.
Speaking about the importance of continued conservation, Mansion House curator and manager Richard Pollitt said: “Following our incredible restoration project with the National Lottery Heritage Fund that enabled us to open to the public in 2018, we necessarily have exceptionally high standards to maintain as we continue to grow as an important attraction and events space.
“As a four-storey building almost 300 years old, ongoing, regular maintenance is vital to ensure the house continues to welcome civic and public visitors from all over the world, into the spectacular space that is expected of the historic Mansion House.”
The tours - which will be running on January 11,16 17 and 18 from 2pm to 3.30pm - will be led by a member of the Mansion House team, who you will be able to chat to visitors, with refreshments in the State Room – one of the most prominent and distinguished rooms.
Potential visitors are advised to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
Tickets are available at https://treasuretourstea.eventbrite.com