ENGINEERS of the future have an opportunity to start their careers at the UK’s biggest renewable power station, as Drax invites applications from would-be apprentices.

The deadline for applications for Control and Instrumentation Engineering, and Electrical Engineering apprentices for this year’s intake is Friday January 31. Those who are successful will take up their posts in August 2020.

Kai Lewis, who was named Drax Power Station’s Uniper engineering academy apprentice of the year in October, has urged people considering their options not to miss out on the chance to start a career with the company.

Drax, near Selby, became the world’s first company to announce an ambition to become carbon negative in December.

Kai, in the second year of his apprenticeship, said: “There’s so much technical ability at Drax to learn from, it’s a fantastic start for all of us so early in our careers and this year’s intake of apprentices will be no different. There’s so much going on, it’s a real chance to play a part in an energy sector, which is changing really quickly.

“It’s been an amazing start to my career. I’ve still got lots to learn but it’s great experience.”

Andy Koss, Drax CEO Generation, said: “There’s no better way to start a career in engineering than here at Drax. Groundbreaking technologies are being piloted by our world-class engineers, which could enable Drax to be the first company globally to be carbon negative, making a major contribution towards addressing the climate crisis.

“Every business in the Northern Powerhouse region has a role to play in creating opportunities for young people and raising aspirations - encouraging them to develop the skills they’ll need in the future. Apprentices are not only vital to the long-term future of our business – they also possess the future talent needed to ensure the UK meets its net zero carbon by 2050 targets.”

To apply or find out more about the apprenticeships available, visit the Drax website.