A NEW networking event is being trialled in York to help small businesses make new contacts.
The Federation of Small Businesses York is staging an informal 'happy hour' of networking at York Gin Shop, Pavement, from 6pm to 7pm on February 25..
People can pop in after work and hear about the company's award-winning products which they make in their York distillery, having launched as a self-funded start-up in March 2018.
"This is a chance to make new local contacts in York and get to know the only gin made in York. Hopefully you’ll make some new business contacts during this informal and quick after work event," said an organiser.
"We hope this will be the start of a regular quarterly networking in York for our FSB members and friends, if this trial is well supported." It is free to attend but places are limited.