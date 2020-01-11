YORK residents will no longer have to wait until summer to enjoy Comic-Con, as Unleashed Events reveal a winter edition.

The popular event will return to York Racecourse on February 9, and will have similar features to the summer edition. Although, everything will remain indoors.

Stef Matthews, host of the event and owner of Beyond Imagination Emporium in Harrogate, said: “There really is something for everyone at an Unleashed Event.

“So, if you’re looking for a family friendly, fun filled day out then look no further – get your tickets for the event and take it all in.”

There will be a range of guests in attendance, including actors, comic creators and authors.

Actors appearing at the Comic-Con event include Jonathan Hyde, who feature in Jumanji, Wolf Kahler, who featured in Indiana Jones and Paul Kasey, who appeared in Doctor Who and Star Wars.

Creators who will be at the event include Russel Payne, Luke Copsey and Pawel Sakowicz.

The authors appearing on the day will be Sarah Dixon and Kelly Sarah Marsden.

The creators and authors will be showcasing their work, giving opportunity to any aspiring writers to learn from professionals.

Sharon Hall, a spokesperson for Unleashed Events, said: “As well as the awesome guests we have some amazing traders and attractions to see.

“If you have never been to a comic-con before then you will find it to be an absolutely fantastic day out, whether you are geeky or not.”

There will be a classic movie set attraction from Indiana Jones, with photo opportunities available.

Gorywoodfx, who provide specialist prosthetic make up, will also be at the event, providing various effects to customers, such as wounds and horns, throughout the day.

Tickets for the winter Comic-Con event can be purchased in advance at: unleashedevents.co.uk

Advance tickets allow for early access and queue jump. Tickets can also be purchased on the door from 11am.

A ground-floor cafe will be open offering food and drink.