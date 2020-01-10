A NORTH Yorkshire school has been selected as one of six schools which will pilot the ‘Teaching School Hubs’.
Harrogate Grammar School, part of the Red Kite Learning Trust, was selected by the government.
The new hubs will play a key role in leading and co-ordinating school improvement activities across their allocated areas.
Richard Sheriff, director of the Red Kite Alliance, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to lead on this exciting new project.
“This is about ensuring that the capacity and expertise we have across all our schools is used effectively to ensure no school is left behind.”
The three-year pilot will involve the Red Kite Alliance taking a lead role in school-led improvement activities across four North Yorkshire districts - Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate and Richmondshire.