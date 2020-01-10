WORLD Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the world’s biggest and most famous wrestling company, is coming to York.

The launching the careers of such stars as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, The Undertaker and more WWE’s UK brand, NXT UK, is coming to York Barbican on January 17 and 18.

Fans will get to see all their favourite NXT UK Superstars including: WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Jinny, Ilja Dragunov, Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, Grizzled Young Veterans and many more.

NXT UK is WWE’s newest brand, and the first of its kind and features the best wrestling superstars this side of the pond, including UK, Irish and Eastern European talent.

This is NXT UK’s first time in York, and will be filming two sets of taping on Friday and Saturday night – the taping will be shown every Thursday on the WWE Network - the Netflix of wrestling - at 8pm, and then on BT Sport every Friday at 9pm.

In January last year, WWE built the first ever Performance Center outside the US in London. It is a state-of-the-art facility designed to train and improve the skillset of WWE Superstars to ensure they’re amongst the best athletes in the world, and that they’re at their best when they perform.

A spokesman for the show said: "WWE is a family-friendly show which is full of theatre, drama, athletics and action – it’s genuinely an amazing show to see live. Plus, it’s being filmed for BT Sport so people in the crowd could get on TV."

Tickets via TicketMaster, from the Barbican on 0203 356 5441 or on the door.