A CHARITY which runs a refuge in York has launched a new website to help survivors of domestic abuse navigate the Family Courts.

IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) says the website’s launch was timed to coincide with ‘Divorce Day’ earlier this week, when the number of people filing for divorce soared in the wake of Christmas and New Year stress.

It says that some people leaving abusive relationships try to protect themselves and their children from their abusive partners using civil law in the Family Court.

Survivors may go to court to ask for orders to protect them from abusive ex-partners or to make child contact arrangements to keep their children safe, said a spokeswoman.

However, as a result of cuts to Legal Aid services, many survivors of domestic abuse were facing court proceedings unrepresented and with no support.

She said that as well as information and videos, the new website, https://familycourts.idas.org.uk, also featured a searchable database of solicitors.

“The web site is the result of an expansive review of the experience and safeguarding of survivors of domestic abuse and their children who are part of Child and Family Court Proceedings in York and North Yorkshire,” she said.

“In October 2018, IDAS were commissioned by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, to conduct the review.”

Mrs Mulligan said:“We know how hard it is for some of these victims and survivors to navigate complex legal systems, which often they have no choice but to go through, and this website makes that stressful and tiring process much easier, quicker and allows victims and survivors to regain some control.”