A NEW BBC political show that will put the spotlight on issues across the North of England has been launched.
Local stories have the power to shape the national picture and that was proved like never before in the 2019 General Election, believes Helen Thomas, Director of BBC England, who says Politics North will “put local democracy at the top of the agenda“.
Politics North is a new look for the BBC’s regional political programming that will reinforce BBC England’s commitment to local politics. The half-hour programme will be shown on BBC One immediately after the Andrew Marr Show at 10am on Sundays.
Politics North’s first programme will air this Sunday.