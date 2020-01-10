A YORK charity that supported a woman through cancer treatment got a £2,000 boost when her grateful daughter sought backing for its work.

Cassie Sinclair, assistant procurement and supply chain manager at the York head office of family-owned shoe retailer Pavers, submitted a grant application to its employee-led charitable trust, The Pavers Foundation, to thank York Against Cancer for the help they gave her mum, Christine.

Founded by Catherine Paver in 1971, Pavers launched the Foundation in 2018 to enable charitable giving by the business and its 1,700 staff. Through the Foundation, the amount pledged to good causes by Pavers has risen to £2.5 million. Each staff member can put forward causes close to their heart which relate to health, education and community.

York Against Cancer provides care and support for patients and their families in York, north and east Yorkshire. It funds pioneering research and provides cancer awareness, education and information. York Against Cancer is entirely reliant on donations and fundraising to help support its upkeep.

In February 2019, Cassie’s mum, Christine, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily, the tumour was found early through routine checks, meaning it was only a matter of weeks before Christine began treatment, which included a lumpectomy and lymph node removal and radiotherapy at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

Christine has become a user of the York Cancer Care Centre, which was established at York Hospital after a fundraising campaign by York Against Cancer and The Press newspaper, York. The centre is there to help anyone who is, or has been, affected by cancer and provides a friendly, relaxed environment for patients and families. The centre offers a wealth of advice, services and support, including counselling, welfare support and a complementary therapy service, and York Against Cancer continues to support its work.

Cassie said her mum had also travelled to Leeds for three back-to-back weeks of radiotherapy at St James’s Hospital.

“She booked late evening appointments where possible and I would take the afternoon off work when needed to drive her,” she said.” My mum is a very nervous driver and often didn't feel well enough to drive during treatment, so between me and my stepdad, we helped to make sure she got there and back home.”

If, in the future, Cassie’s mum needed transport to Leeds for treatment or if she knew anyone needing help, she would not hesitate in suggesting using York Against Cancer’s transport. Its minibus collects patients from their homes or a pick-up point nearby, and drops them at St James’s for their radiotherapy appointments. The minibus will then wait to take everyone back home again.

As well as establishing the Cancer Care Centre and minibus service, York Against Cancer provides much-needed free breaks away at its respite holiday homes in Whitby and Filey. The holiday homes offer patients and their families a chance to get away for a three or four night stay and relax, regroup and recharge in a comfortable environment. The stays are available to every cancer patient receiving treatment from the York Hospital Trust, from diagnosis to mid and post treatment.

The donation of £2,000 will provide York Against Cancer with the opportunity to redecorate one of these fantastic properties, ensuring that patients and families just like Christine’s can enjoy quality and memorable time together.

Cassie said: “Thank you to the Pavers Foundation for helping to support York Against Cancer and their holiday homes. The charity were brilliant when helping my mum. It’s great that we’re able to give something back.”

Julie Russell, General Manager at York Against Cancer said: “Our respite holidays give patients and their families valuable time away. The holiday homes are just far enough away to make a welcome change, but also offer a sense of security as people are only an hour or so away from home, if an emergency occurred. Thank you to the Pavers Foundation for continually supporting our work, this donation will make a big difference.”