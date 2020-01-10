Scott Marmion clearly does not want cars banned from the centre of York (New Year, new hope - or the same old tricks?, Letters, January 8).

He needn’t worry. Very soon nobody will be allowed to drive anywhere much to avoid our children and grand-children facing runaway climate change.

On April 23, 2019, Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg said in her speech to the UK parliament that, if we don’t reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 per cent worldwide by 2030, then we will set off an ‘irreversible chain reaction beyond human control that will most likely lead to the end of our civilization as we know it’.

She has not made this up. Humanity’s future is stark. She is quoting the best world-wide scientific opinion of our time.

We, the people of Earth, have just 10 years to achieve 50 per cent cuts. Many families will have a simple choice between heating the house and driving the car. The party is over folks!

While there will be longer term energy solutions, this immediate 50 per cent cut can only be achieved by real sacrifice.

I hope everyone is planning their behavioural change because it must start this year, 2020.

I can foresee Government having to implement very unpopular legislation to control the use of fossil fuels.

Are you listening Boris?

Quentin Macdonald,

Church Lane,

Nether Poppleton, York