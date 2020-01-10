A CASH machine has been raided at a petrol station near York's outer ring road, while there has been an attempted ATM theft at a bank in Wetherby.

The York incident happened in the early hours of this morning (January 10) at the Co-op service station on Great North Way, in Nether Poppleton.

The Co-op service station in Nether Poppleton this morning. Picture: Frank Dwyer

It was reported to police less than an hour after the attempted cash machine theft at Barclays bank in Wetherby.

The station in Nether Poppleton was cordoned off by police this morning and officers were at the scene.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "North Yorkshire Police received a call at 2.45am today reporting the theft of an ATM machine from the Spaceways Service Station on Great North Way, Nether Poppleton.

"The investigation is ongoing."

A spokesperson for Co-op added: “An incident happened in the early hours of this morning at our Great North Way petrol filling station and food store where there was an attack on the community’s ATM. We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating. The store has since re-opened to serve the community.”

Regarding the Wetherby incident, West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the attempted cash machine theft.

It said, at around 1.50am today, police received a report of three masked men using tools to target a cash machine at Barclays bank, in Market Place.

Officers attended and found the machine had been "significantly damaged" but it was not believed that any cash had been stolen, the force added.

It said the offenders left the scene in a dark coloured car.

A cordon is currently in place to undergo forensic examination.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, commented: “We are carrying out inquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw the men involved or the vehicle they were using.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Leeds District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13200015527 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat