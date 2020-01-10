A MAN who saw in the New Year by assaulting members of the public and police officers in York has been jailed.
Darren Robert Hamilton, 31, from Stockton-on-Tees, was sentenced to 36 weeks behind bars for assault, two counts of common assault and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
North Yorkshire Police were called at 11.50pm on December 31 to a report of a man acting aggressively in a hotel on Station Road, York. Officers established the man had punched a woman and threatened staff before leaving, the force said.
A police patrol located a man matching his description on Rougier Street a short time later.
At 12.01am on January 1, Hamilton was arrested, but he assaulted two officers and ran off, North Yorkshire Police said, adding that he assaulted a further officer after he was caught and handcuffed nearby.
He was charged, and appeared at York Magistrates Court on January 2, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced. In addition to being jailed, Hamilton must pay a victim surcharge of £122.
